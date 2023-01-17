Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / City shivers at 0.8 degrees, lowest temp in over 5 decades

City shivers at 0.8 degrees, lowest temp in over 5 decades

Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

At 17.2 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature also witnessed a .4-degree dip from average temperature of 17.6 recorded on January 17

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking a whopping dip of 5.3 degree Celsius, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees, the lowest of the winter season as well the lowest mercury recorded on January 17 in the last over five decades.

At 17.2 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature also witnessed a .4-degree dip from average temperature of 17.6 recorded on January 17.

The previous lowest minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius on the same day was recorded in 2000.

After a sudden drop in temperature, the meteorological department sounded an alert, stating that weather is expected to remain cold with possibility of frost during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said that it was the lowest minimum temperature recorded on January 17 since 1970, the time when the meteorological observatory was established to compile weather records.

At 0.8, the minimum temperature was also the lowest this season, Kingra added.

She said that the dip in the night temperature was witnessed due to clear conditions. The maximum temperature remained at 17.2 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at .8 Celsius.

