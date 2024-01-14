Civil aviation secy visitsSrinagar airport

Secretary civil aviation Aijaz Assad on Saturday visited Srinagar airport to review the existing infrastructure as well as proposed expansion plan of the airport. During the meeting, director airport Srinagar gave a detailed presentation highlighting the various facilities and proposed Srinagar airport expansion plans, including hindrances at the proposed site. (REUTERS)

He also chaired a meeting with senior officers in which detailed deliberations were held on progress of project expansion of Airport, challenges in smooth operations at Airport during poor visibility conditions of winter season.

The Secretary passed on strict directions to the concerned agencies on matter related to transfer of land adjacent to the drop gate, vacating of the CPWD quarters, handing over of patch of land as well as other important matters related to smooth execution of the project.

