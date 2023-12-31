close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civil hospital bicycle stand contractor fined 5 lakh for overcharging

Civil hospital bicycle stand contractor fined 5 lakh for overcharging

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 31, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated strict measures against those flouting regulations. A bicycle stand contractor at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was slapped with a fine of over ₹5 lakh for overcharging parking fee in violation of established rules and guidelines.

Newly appointed civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated strict measures against those flouting regulations. A bicycle stand contractor at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was slapped with a fine of over 5 lakh for overcharging parking fee in violation of established rules and guidelines.

Newly appointed civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated strict measures against those flouting regulations. A bicycle stand contractor at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was slapped with a fine of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh for overcharging parking fee in violation of established rules and guidelines. (Manish/HT)
Newly appointed civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated strict measures against those flouting regulations. A bicycle stand contractor at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was slapped with a fine of over 5 lakh for overcharging parking fee in violation of established rules and guidelines. (Manish/HT)

Dr Aulakh said the action was prompted by patient complaints against the local contractor. To investigate the allegations, a Ludhiana medical officer was dispatched to park a scooter at the Civil Hospital, where the contractor levied a fee of 100 instead of the prescribed 10 slip fee. This blatant violation led to the issuance of a show-cause notice to the contractor.

In response to the notice, the contractor concerned admitted to the wrongdoing. Dr Aulakh emphasised that the terms and conditions of the bicycle stand contract stipulated penalties for overcharging. The contractual agreement outlined a deduction of one month’s fee along with a fine for the first offense, subsequent recovery for the second violation, and contract termination for the third instance of overcharging.

Dr Aulakh said the stringent action taken against the contractor was in strict adherence to the specified contractual conditions. Moreover, he issued a stern warning, cautioning that future violations would result in the seizure of the contract.

