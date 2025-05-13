Civilian caught spying in Bathinda cantonment

In the backdrop of the military conflict with Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, police arrested a civilian working at the military station in Bathinda on suspicion of spying. Police said the suspect was working as a tailor inside the high-security defence installation and the military authorities handed over his custody to the Bathinda district police on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Tuesday that the suspect is being questioned.

A mobile phone recovered from his possession and it has been sent for forensic analysis to gather evidence, said officials.

He is the second civilian arrested in the past two weeks on the complaint of the authorities of the local military station.

On April 29, Sunil Kumar, who was working as a cobbler in the defence base, was caught on similar suspicion.

“His bank statement and property details were analysed, but there was no clinching evidence against him. His mobile phone was also sent for forensic analysis and the report is awaited,” said a police official.