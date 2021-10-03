Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civilian gunned down in Srinagar
chandigarh news

Civilian gunned down in Srinagar

Security personnel near the site where the man was shot dead in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)
Security personnel near the site where the man was shot dead in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen killed a civilian at Karan Nagar locality Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.

It was at 5.30pm when the police were alerted about the incident near Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area where suspected militants had opened fire on a civilian.

A police spokesperson identified the victim as Majid Ahmad Gojri of Chattabal.

“He had received grievous gunshot injuries in this incident. Although the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

A case has been registered. The area has been cordoned and search is going on, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out