Civilian gunned down in Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen killed a civilian at Karan Nagar locality Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.

It was at 5.30pm when the police were alerted about the incident near Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area where suspected militants had opened fire on a civilian.

A police spokesperson identified the victim as Majid Ahmad Gojri of Chattabal.

“He had received grievous gunshot injuries in this incident. Although the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

A case has been registered. The area has been cordoned and search is going on, he said.