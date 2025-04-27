Menu Explore
Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 27, 2025 09:52 PM IST

Amid the security forces’ high-intensity operations against terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Saturday.

A security official stands guard at Boulevard Road, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar,on Sunday. (PTI)
The deceased, identified as Ghulam Rasool Magray, was attacked inside his house in the town’s Kandi Khas area, officials said today. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The motive behind the murder isn’t clear yet.

No group has carried responsibility for the attack for killing of civilian who is survived by aged mother. Soon after the killing, security forces launched operation in the area

The attack came amid tension between India and Pakistan because of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 22, a group of terrorists descended the mountains and shot dead 26 people -- mostly tourists -- in a meadow near the picturesque Pahalgam town.

The security forces have also launched several operations to eliminate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. They have destroyed the homes of 9 terrorists so far.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Kupwara
