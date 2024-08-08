CJI Chandrachud to attend PGIMER annual convocation

The hardwork, dedication and diligence of doctors of the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), who have excelled in academics and research will be recognised and awarded medals at PGIMER’s 37th annual convocation on August 10, 2024. The convocation will be presided over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. As many as 15 candidates will receive gold medals in various categories and disciplines. (HT FIle photo for representation)

As many as 15 candidates will receive gold medals in various categories and disciplines, with Dr Piyush Aggarwal and Dr Apoorva Sharma receiving the Kataria Memorial Gold Medal for the year 2022-23, and five bagging gold medals in the Maj Gen Amir Chand Gold Medal category.

The Professor R Nath Gold Medal in the field of biomedical sciences will be given to Dr Ananthanarayan K, Dr Pusp Awasthi and Dr Divika Sapehia.

The Professor D Subrahmanyam Gold Medal in the field of biomedical sciences will be given to Dr Namita Kumar, Dr Swayamjeet Satapathy and Dr Khushpreet Kaur.

Dr Chethan Hebbar K will receive the Professor YS Verma Gold Medal in the field of anaesthesia.

Apart from these awards, various silver and bronze medals will be given in the Maj Gen Amir Chand category along with silver medals (first order) and bronze medals (second order). A total of 80 medals will be given during the convocation ceremony.