Clampdown in Haryana ahead of farmers’ protest on Feb 13

Security has been tightened across the state two days ahead of the farmer organisations’ “Delhi Chalo” call, with the authorities putting up jersey barricades and prohibitory orders. The Haryana government has sealed Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts to prevent the entry of Punjab farmers into Haryana on February 13. Haryana Police have installed Jersey barriers in Fatehabad district of Haryana on the Punjab border to stop the movement of farmers. (HT)

Both the Haryana and Delhi Police on Sunday have started placing concrete barricades at Tikri border in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh and Singhu in Sonepat to prevent the farmers’ entry into the national capital. Large containers, cemented and iron barricades and water cannons were placed by Delhi Police at Singhu border on the Delhi- Sonepat border.

Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders) has been imposed in 15 of the total 22 districts of the state to prevent farmer mobilisation.

The Sonepat district administration has ordered fuel pump owners not to fill more than 10 litres of diesel into the tractors of the farmers in the wake of farmers’ unions’ “Delhi Chalo” call.

The Ambala administration has installed three layers of jersey barriers on the over-bridge over the Ghaggar river to thwart farmer’s march to Delhi. The forces used tear-gas shells at some distance just close to the jersey barriers placed on the border, while a water-cannon vehicle of the Haryana Police was also parked during the exercise, said Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj.

In Jind, both sides of the highway near the Khanauri border have been sealed-off for vehicular traffic and restrictions have been enforced on two other roads going towards Punjab, said police officials on Sunday. However, in Fatehabad district, police have deployed barricades and strips on the Jakhal road to restrict Punjab farmers’ entering Haryana.

In several videos released by the farmer unions, claimed to be from Beas, huge lane of tractor-trollies loaded with logistics were seen marching for the border.

Refrain from sharing videos, say police

A police spokesperson said while orders have been enforced in 15 districts, prohibiting any form of demonstrations or marches involving tractor-trolleys, social media monitoring cell is monitoring potential misinformation on social media platforms.

Haryana Police urged public not to share content or videos without proper verification and warned that strict action will be taken against those disrupting law and order.

Police spokesperson said that industrial organisations in Kundli, Badhi, Bahadurgarh, and surrounding areas have appealed to the administration to take necessary steps to prevent protests, citing significant financial losses and job disruptions during previous incidents.

The spokesperson said assurances from various farmer organisations in the state have been received, pledging non-participation in the upcoming demonstration.

Farmers’ take

The farmer leaders said that the Haryana police can’t stop Punjab farmers’ from entering Haryana and restrict their march towards Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Ekta state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh said that the farmers from Sirsa will reach Dabwali border in large numbers and receive Punjab farmers at Dabwali border and then they will move towards Delhi.

“The government and police have blocked roads connecting to villages to stop farmers from taking part in the agitation. This government wants to bring farmers and police at loggerheads but we will reach Delhi. The police are visiting villages and asking farmers not to take part in the protest, otherwise their tractors’ registration number will be cancelled, besides cancelling their passports. How can the government stop farmers from taking part in protests peacefully,” he added.

Akshay Narwal, Haryana president of Rashtriya Kisan-Mazdoor Maha Sangaha, said that three union ministers will hold a dialogue with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Monday, but they are ready for “Delhi Chalo” march on February 13.

“ Every problem can be solved with a discussion. The farmers will move towards Delhi, if Centre fails to give them concrete solutions for the issues, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), waiver-off farm and labourers’ loans, jobs to the next kin of farmers who died during farm agitation, etc.,” he added.

Commuters hassled

Due to the closure of Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu and the absence of public transport services, residents of the villages along the border and daily wagers are forced to cross through the Ghaggar River risking their lives. Karnal SP Shashank Sawan appealed to the public to avoid venturing on to NH-44 for next few days, until most urgent.

Meanwhile, several candidates of the Haryana Civil Services Prelims exam on Sunday were hassled due to traffic chaos in the state. Vaibhav Kumar, who travelled from Chandigarh to Gurugram, had to travel for nearly 40 km extra to reach his destination due to diversions.

In case of emergencies, the public can dial 112 for prompt assistance.