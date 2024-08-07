Class 11 admissions: Chandigarh education department receives 2,386 entries in second round

For the second round of counselling for Class 11 admissions to government schools, UT education department has received 2,386 entries from government school students and 1,988 from private school students. For the second round of counselling for Class 11 admissions to government schools, Chandigarh education department has received 2,386 entries from government school students and 1,988 from private school students. (HT Photo)

The department has also issued the schedule for the second round of admissions on Friday. Remarkably, 96% of seats were filled during the first round, leaving minimal chances for additional counselling rounds. In the first round, 2,066 seats were allotted to government school students and 611 seats to private school students.

According to the schedule, forms were opened for amendment from July 31, 2024 to August 5, 2024. Allotment of schools will be done on August 8, 2024.

Any Class 10 pass-out of government school who has not been able to get a seat out will be allotted seat on priority. Compartment result related vacancies will be filled in second or third counselling, depending on when the result is declared.

A total of 15,699 students applied for Class 11 seats, with 13,875 seats available.