Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: Cut-offs shoot up after second counselling in government schools

As per the admission list released by the UT education department of various government schools after the second counselling for Class 11, the cut-offs have shot higher after many students opted for migration.

However, as per officials of the education department, the cut-offs are likely to go down after the third counselling is conducted.

As per the list uploaded on the website of the UT education department, the cut-off for humanities at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, went up to 97.6%. Most students had applied for humanities and during the first counselling session, the cut-off was 90.6% here.

In commerce, the cut-off went up to 97% at GMSSS, Sector 35, where it was at 87.4%, behind the MHC and Sector 16 schools, in the first counselling session. The cut-offs have crossed 90% for most schools even though they were lower before.

Due to non-availability of seats and too many applications, the cut-off for information technology, web application and vocational courses in GMSSS, Sector 22, went up to 100%.

For sciences, the cut-off went down and GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, remained the most sought after school where cut-off fell from 96% to 95.2%.

Speaking about this, the principal of one of these major schools said, “An increase in cut-off for the second counselling happens routinely which is why a third counselling is also held. Many students who already have seats opt to shift their schools or streams. Some of them prefer to go to one of the established schools while some might want to shift to a school closer to their home. Their vacated seats are adjusted in the third counselling for which cut-offs drop down steeply.”

There were 2,409 vacant seats for second counselling for which 4,081 students had applied for migration and 1,112 new students had registered. There were a total 15,355 seats available when the admissions were opened. Students will now have to deposit the fees and get their documents verified by September 26 upto 11:45 pm.

Summative assessment for Classes 3 to 8 between October 4-20

The UT district education officer has written to all government schools to conduct the summative assessment exams for Classes 3 to 8 between October 4 to 20. For Classes 5 to 8, the exam will be conducted in offline mode with exceptions made for those with genuine problems. It will be conducted online for Classes 3 and 4. The exam will be conducted at school level and can be conducted in two shifts if the strength of students becomes hard to accommodate as per the Covid protocols and guidelines in place.