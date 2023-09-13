Class 11 admissions: Private school students to stake claim on 1,483 seats

Of the total 1,583 vacant seats up for grabs in the third counselling for Class 11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, the UT education department has kept 1,483 seats for private school students and students from other states. The city has 42 government senior secondary schools (GSSS) for which these admissions will be done. Students can apply on the website https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/ till September 17. (HT File)

UT district education officer (DEO) Bindu Arora said, as per the latest data compiled by the department, only 100 government school students are left to take admission in the third counselling for Class 11 admissions, which started on Tuesday. The government school students will be given first preference while the remaining seats will be left for the unreserved category.

In the first counselling in June, 10,076 students of government schools participated. Subtracting the number of students, who failed to clear their compartment exams, which is estimated to be around 1,000 only 100 students are yet to be allotted seats. This goes with the department’s aim to launch the 85% reservation scheme for government school children to ensure that all government school kids moving from Class 10 to Class 11 get seats. This was challenged by a student and the matter is currently pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

However, 8,289 students in the 15% non-reserved category had applied during the first counselling, in which 2,513 seats were allocated to them. The department did not share their separate vacancies and allotment during the second counselling, and it is yet to share how many students, who have not gotten admission out of this figure, will now be eligible to sit for the third counselling despite repeated attempts to ask for this data.

In previous years, it was seen that there would be too many applicants and too few seats, while this year the department has had to organise a third counselling to fill the vacancies. Speaking about this, DEO Arora said they have filled 99.5% of seats by the close of the second round. Some students had failed to attend and their vacated seats are now being filled. She added that some seats remained vacant as there were no candidates applying for those streams, like medical and non-medical, and they have given the option to students to opt for streams with more vacant seats in the third counselling.

While the allotment will go on till September 22, students are also likely to suffer with term one exams being organised by schools this month. Officials said they will look into ways of accommodating the students and can consider retaking their term exams at a later date.

