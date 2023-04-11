Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Class 6 student dies in mishap

Class 6 student dies in mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 11, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Class 6 student dies in road accident near Patiala due to poor road conditions. Probe ordered by Deputy Commissioner. Parents blame poor civic amenities.

A class 6 student of a private school died in a road accident near Chaura village on Patiala-Rajpura road.

A class 6 student of a private school died in a road accident near Chaura village on Patiala-Rajpura road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per information, the deceased, Daksh Sharma of Bahadurgarh, was on his way to his school in an auto-rickshaw. He fell from the vehicle on the pothole-ridden road and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A large number of fatal mishaps have taken place due to the bad shape road. The parents blamed poor civic amenities for the incident.

School principal Father James said the road accident occurred due to poor condition of road.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney ordered a probe into the incident. She has formed a five-member committee, including Patiala SDM, Regional Transport Authoirty Secretary, DSP Traffic and two other officials, to look into the cause of accident and submit a report within five days.

