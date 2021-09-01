Class-11 admission: Cut-offs go up at govt schools in Chandigarh

The science stream at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) at Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra continued to remain the most sought-after course among the UT-run schools this year with a cut-off of 96%, as per the merit list released by the Chandigarh education department on Tuesday.

According to the list, Manimajra GMSSS was followed by GMSSS in Sector 16 with 92.8% cut-off and GMSSS, Sector 35, with 91.6%.

In commerce stream this year, GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, is again topping the chart with a cut-off of 93.4% followed by GMSSS-16 (90.2%) and GMSSS-35 (87.4%).

Last year too, the Modern Housing Complex school had set the highest cut-off at 94.4% for science stream and 88% for commerce.

For humanities courses, GMSSS-16 has the highest cut-off at 90.6% followed by GMSSS-35 at 86.8% and GMSSS-9 at 79%. At 88.6%, the Sector-16 school had the maximum cut-off for humanities stream last year too.

Among the vocational courses, information technology, web applications and media has the highest cut-off at 73.8% at GMSSS-22.

Second on the list is medical diagnostics and health care course with a cut-off of 63.8% at GMSSS-32 followed by shorthand (English), office procedure and practice and business administration at GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, whose cut-off is 62.4%.

Talking about the increased cut-offs, a senior official of the UT education department said it was a result of students scoring more marks in boards this year due to the offline mode of conducting exams. As per officials, many students have also shifted from private schools to government ones this year due to the pandemic.

According to the UT education department, total 17,952 students had applied for 13,555 seats and 13,158 have been given admission in the first round of counselling. Now, students will have to pay the fee by September 2. The session will commence September 4 onwards.