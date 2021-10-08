Class-12 student raped, impregnated by friend in Ludhiana

A Class-12 student who was raped by a boy one year her junior, was found 18 weeks pregnant on Thursday.

The 16-year-old and the accused study at a government senior secondary school in Jagraon subdivision. The victim was rushed to a private hospital after she complained of a severe stomachache, where it was found that she was 18 weeks pregnant.

In his statement, the victim’s father said the accused and his daughter had been friends for around four years. However, around four months ago, the accused came to their house at night, while the family was asleep, and raped his daughter.

Fearing ostracisation and ridicule, the victim did not tell anybody about the sexual assault. Investigating officer, sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur of Hathur said the accused is absconding.

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape), 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The victim was presented before the child welfare committee and allowed to return home. Ruchi Bawa, member Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said the girl had been sent home with her parents and will be medically examined soon.