Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh

Government schools in Chandigarh on Monday witnessed a good turnout as they opened for classes 6 to 8, a figure which is likely to improve further in the coming days.

On the first day, the total attendance went up to 20,000 across the city, as per education department officials.

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We received a very good response on the first day itself. All precautions were taken in every government school.”

7,000 students turn up

As per sources, up to 7,000 students turned up for classes 6 to 8.

While attendance remained around 20% to 30% in some of the schools within the city, those in the periphery logged higher figure, reaching up to 50% in some of the schools in the colonies.

One of the school principals, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The attendance of Class 10 has been rising the most with board exams around the corner. Attendance in classes 9 and 11 is comparatively lower.”

School went on from 9am to 2pm. Students had to get permission slips signed by their parents to enter the school premises.

Their temperature was checked before entry and facilities to sanitise their hands was also provided at all school entrances.