Clean rivers, maintain healthy environment, Balbir Singh Seechewal tells PAU students

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 11, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Addressing the gathering of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Balbir Singh Seechewal expressed concern over the water contamination and urged the students to clean the rivers and maintain a healthy environment. He visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday

Beefing up efforts for maintaining the sanctity of the environment, Padma Shri Awardee environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday and exhorted the youths to contribute for the pollution free rivers.

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday and exhorted the youths to contribute for the pollution free rivers. (HT Photo)
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday and exhorted the youths to contribute for the pollution free rivers. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Seechewal expressed concern over the water contamination and urged the students to clean the rivers and maintain a healthy environment.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, made a special mention of clean and green drive carried out by PAU and all other efforts being made to rejuvenate the surroundings of university campus.

Nirmal Jaura, director students’ welfare, PAU, informed that the programme was organised under the theme “Balihari Kudrat Vaseya” that calls for people to be nature and environment lovers.

Certificates were awarded to the best NSS volunteers of university.

