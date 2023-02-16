Cleaning staff crushed in lift shaft in Chandigarh hotel

A 25-year-old man was crushed in the shaft of a glass capsule lift at Hyatt Centric, Sector-17, on Tuesday as the lift started moving while he was cleaning it.

The deceased has been identified as Gurmeet, whose services were hired from Jet facilities management, a third party vendor.

Hyatt Centric security manager Anil Kumar Pathania, in his police complaint, said Gurmeet had entered the shaft from the ground floor and was cleaning the glass surfaces when the elevator started moving. As Gurmeet was wearing ear pods, he purportedly did not hear the lift moving and was crushed under it.

He was rushed to Apollo Clinic, Sector 8, Chandigarh, for medical assistance but he was declared brought dead.

A senior police official said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for cleaning the lift were not followed. “As per the SOP, the lift is to be halted on the first floor by another staff member whenever someone is inside the shaft,” said the cop.

The cop added, “We are probing to ascertain if the lift moved due to mechanical error or human error – if the staff member entrusted with stopping the lift had failed to do so,” said a senior police official privy to investigations.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station, on the statement of Pathania.

Hyatt Centric general manager, later issued a statement, stating, “The safety and security of guests and associates is a top priority at Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh. We are extremely saddened by the unfortunate incident that has taken place yesterday, and our deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved family. The hotel is cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation of this matter (sic).”

Gurmeet is survived by his widowed mother, wife and a child.