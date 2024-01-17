Clear the air on taking part in Ayodhya event, Sikh clergy asked

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Addressing mediapersons after the discussions, Sikh historian Dr Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon said it has been clearly mentioned in the holy book that Sikhs should not indulge in idol worship. “We can take part in social and family events such as marriages and deaths but not in any such spiritual ceremonies,” he added. Guru Granth Sahib’s philosophy forbids Sikhs from ‘tirath’ and ‘Haj yatra’, he said.

In a discussion organised by the Kendri Guru Singh Sabha here on Wednesday over invitation to Sikh clergy to take part in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on January 22, Sikh scholars clarified that Guru Granth Sahib preaches against idol worship so Sikhs should not take part in the ceremony.

Addressing mediapersons after the discussions, Sikh historian Dr Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon said it has been clearly mentioned in the holy book that Sikhs should not indulge in idol worship. “We can take part in social and family events such as marriages and deaths but not in any such spiritual ceremonies,” he added. Guru Granth Sahib’s philosophy forbids Sikhs from ‘tirath’ and ‘Haj yatra’, he said.

According to Rajinder Singh of Khalsa panchayat, Sikhism preaches for equal space for all religions with a right of freedom to practice one’s religion.

Khushal Singh, general secretary, Kendri Guru Singh Sabha, said that Sikh clergy should clarify and give directions to the Sikhs for taking part in the upcoming event in Ayodhya. He has also sent a letter to Akal Takht jathedar to clear air on the issue.

