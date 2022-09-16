Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Clerk at Chandigarh DC’s office ends life at Sector-35 house

Clerk at Chandigarh DC’s office ends life at Sector-35 house

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 02:41 AM IST

Police said the deceased hailed from Ludhiana and had been living in Chandigarh for work; he was found hanging by his landlord and roommate, who alerted the police

The youth was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. But he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The youth was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. But he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Sector 35 on Wednesday.

Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and worked as a clerk in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Sector 17, Chandigarh. He was found hanging by his landlord and roommate, who alerted the police.

The youth was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found in his room. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as no foul play is suspected.The deceased’s family in Ludhiana has been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out