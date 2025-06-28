Clinching evidence on Majithia’s links with drug dealers: Chattopadhyay

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyay on Friday met the vigilance bureau (VB) team investigating the disproportionate assets case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. During the meeting, Chattopadhyay claimed that Majithia had “100% links with drug smugglers” and stressed that there was ample evidence against him. Former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay arrives to join the ongoing investigation against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, at the Punjab Police Officers Institute in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)

Chattopadhyay, who served as acting DGP in December 2021 under the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, stated that he had shared crucial information about the ongoing drug-related investigation involving Majithia, which was initiated in 2021. He claimed that the evidence against Majithia in this case was sufficient and irrefutable.

Majithia was booked under Section 25 (allowing premises to be used for committing a crime), Section 27-A (financing drug-related activities), and Section 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021, on Chattopadhyay’s orders.

The former DGP, who met VB officials at officers’ mess in Sector 32, Chandigarh, further revealed that the investigation had uncovered evidence linking Majithia to drug trafficking operations dating back to 2012, though he alleged that the evidence had been suppressed due to Majithia’s political influence. According to Chattopadhyay, this evidence was legally admissible in court, but had been intentionally withheld for years.

“I met with the vigilance officers to provide them with key insights from the investigation. The evidence has been on file since 2012 and is irrefutable. Majithia suppressed it because of his influence, but now it will be brought to light,” Chattopadhyay said.

Chattopadhyay, however, clarified that though he met vigilance officers, he had not recorded his statement or joined the investigation formally. He explained that his purpose was to provide additional context and insights into the case, specifically to help the new investigating officers understand the evidence gathered during his tenure as the DGP.

“These are young officers, and I felt it was important to guide them. The evidence is already on record, and I wanted to ensure they use it in court. Majithia has tried to suppress it for years, but now justice will be served,” said Chattopadhyay.

Majithia was arrested by the VB from his Amritsar residence on Wednesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly laundering more than ₹540 crore of “drug money”. On Thursday, a Mohali court remanded him to seven-day vigilance custody.

Chattopadhyay’s involvement in Punjab’s drug investigations has not been without controversy. In December 2017, he led a special investigation team (SIT), appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court, to probe alleged links between Moga senior superintendent of police Raj Jit Singh and Inspector Inderjit Singh in a drug trafficking case. However, Chattopadhyay’s personal report on the issue was rejected by the high court, which ordered it sealed, as it exceeded the SIT’s mandate. Two other members of the SIT had also raised objections to his actions.

Ex-ED dy director Niranjan to also meet VB officials

Former deputy director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Niranjan Singh, who had summoned Majithia in the Bhola drug racket case, will also meet VB officials probing the case on Saturday.

Niranjan had led investigations into the Jagdish Bhola synthetic drug money laundering case in 2014 and had formally summoned and questioned Majithia regarding his alleged role in the racket.

Shortly after summoning Majithia, Niranjan was transferred to Kolkata in January 2015. The Punjab and Haryana high court intervened and revoked the transfer, allowing him to continue the probe.