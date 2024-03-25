Clogged sewage, open drains choke Ghoda Colony

Residents of Ghoda Colony continue to be bothered by clogged sewage, open garbage dumps and deteriorating road conditions, making for poor living conditions. Despite numerous complaints lodged with authorities over the years, the civic problems plaguing the area remain unresolved, leaving residents irked and frustrated. Residents say open drains, common in the colony, are the major cause of concern. At the time of rain, the water also accumulates in the streets due to the clogging of the sewerage systems. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Vijay, a resident of Ghoda Colony, highlighted the challenges posed by open drains in the area, saying, “There is a need for immediate action to address the clogged drains and garbage-filled open drains adjacent to the public washrooms.”

He noted that water accumulates on the streets due to clogged sewerage systems even after a short spell of rainfall before expressing concern over the deplorable condition of public washrooms in the area, which he said have become hotspots for drug addicts.

Another resident, Ravi, lamented the indifference of authorities towards the plight of Ghoda Colony residents. He pointed out that despite numerous complaints, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to resolve the issue of scattered garbage in the area. Ravi highlighted the challenges faced by around 400 households in Ghoda Colony, with several spots inundated with open garbage due to the negligence of MC employees in garbage collection.

Vinod, echoing the sentiments of his fellow residents, underscored the long-standing issue of clogged sewerage in Ghoda Colony. He further raised concerns about nearby factories releasing chemically treated water into the drainage system, exacerbating foul odour and environmental hazards. He emphasised the urgent need for authorities to address these issues.

Addressing the issue, Ludhiana Central legislator Ashok Prashar Pappi said, “I have already told the MC officials to rebuild the public washrooms and clean the drains and sewerage system which is clogged for the past time.”

Despite repeated attempts, Nishu Ghai, sanitary inspector Zone B, MC was not available for comments.