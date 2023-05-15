Ex-gangster Sidhana’s aide held for threatening cops in Punjab’s Barnala

Barnala police on Monday arrested Bhana Sidhu, a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, for threatening police in a video posted on his Facebook account and making “casteist remarks” later. A case was registered against Bhana Sidhu on May 11 at Mehal Kalan police station. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

A case was registered against Sidhu on May 11 at Mehal Kalan police station. The SC/ST act was also imposed on him. Police said in the video, Sidhu had threatened to “thrash police personnel if they carry out any subversive action”.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh posted at Mehal Kalan objected to the video. Later, Bhana Sidhu called him up and allegedly made a casteist remark.

Barnala senior superintendent of police, Sandeep Kumar Malik, said Sidhu was booked after ASI Gurmail’s complaint. “Bhana Sidhu was in Australia earlier and returned recently. We arrested him today after we got to know about his return.”