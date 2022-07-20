Close shave for 2 as branches come raining down on car in Chandigarh
Eleven days after a student lost her life in a tree collapse, two others had a close shave after another tree came crashing down in Sector 22 and branches came raining down at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
In Sector 22, a jujube (ber) tree collapsed in the open area behind the Sector 22 gurdwara. Local area councillor Damanpreet Singh said, “No one expected the tree to come crashing down as it seemed healthy with green leaves. The tree somehow broke into three parts at the trunk – one part fell near the gurdwara, the other near the open ground and another near residential areas. Nothing was damaged, and no one was hurt, but it was a close call for residents.”
The tree has been cleared up and the wood donated to the gurdwara. Meanwhile, at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout, Saurabh Kansal, was driving his kid to school around 8am when the branch of a tree fell on his Hyundai car. While the bonnet of the car was damaged, the occupants of the car remained safe. Local area councillor Yogesh Dhingra said the area was under the jurisdiction of the UT administration and he had written to them many times asking them to prune trees regularly.
Inquiry committee set up
The committee was constituted to ascertain facts of the case and fix responsibility, including remedial actions to be taken. Justice Chauhan also visited Carmel Convent School with a team from the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, and interacted with the students and teachers. The team will carry out an ultrasonic study to determine the hollowness of standing trees.
A UT spokesperson sought the publics suggestions pertaining to preservation of trees in the city. The suggestions can be handed over to Justice Chauhan at his address Chandigarh Housing Board , First Floor, Block-B, Sector 9, Chandigarh after taking an appointment on 0172-2741142. Residents can also mail him at inquirycomccs@gmail.com
Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali
A 39-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. In the first case, The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, was killed, while her injured son, Gursewak Singh suffered injuries after a biker collided with their two-wheeler near the Majatari bus stand on Tuesday. The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, and her injured son, Gursewak Singh, are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. The biker fled from the scene.
Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers, from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh. With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
Only 7% of Chandigarh’s adults inoculated with booster dose of Covid vaccine
Only 7% of Chandigarh's adult population have taken the booster (third) dose of Covid vaccine so far, data shared by the UT health department revealed. Far in Chandigarh, only 60,530 adults (including all categories) — adding up to 7.18% — have taken the third dose as of Tuesday. Senior citizens without comorbidities, adults (18 to 59 years of age) were later allowed to take a paid third dose of vaccine at private hospitals.
