Close shave for 2 as branches come raining down on car in Chandigarh

Eleven days after a student lost her life in a tree collapse, two others had a close shave after another tree came crashing down in Sector 22 and branches came raining down at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

In Sector 22, a jujube (ber) tree collapsed in the open area behind the Sector 22 gurdwara. Local area councillor Damanpreet Singh said, “No one expected the tree to come crashing down as it seemed healthy with green leaves. The tree somehow broke into three parts at the trunk – one part fell near the gurdwara, the other near the open ground and another near residential areas. Nothing was damaged, and no one was hurt, but it was a close call for residents.”

The tree has been cleared up and the wood donated to the gurdwara. Meanwhile, at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout, Saurabh Kansal, was driving his kid to school around 8am when the branch of a tree fell on his Hyundai car. While the bonnet of the car was damaged, the occupants of the car remained safe. Local area councillor Yogesh Dhingra said the area was under the jurisdiction of the UT administration and he had written to them many times asking them to prune trees regularly.

Inquiry committee set up

Chandigarh A one-member inquiry committee, headed by retired justice Jitendra Chauhan has initiated an inquiry into the tree collapse at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, which claimed a student’s life.

The committee was constituted to ascertain facts of the case and fix responsibility, including remedial actions to be taken. Justice Chauhan also visited Carmel Convent School with a team from the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, and interacted with the students and teachers. The team will carry out an ultrasonic study to determine the hollowness of standing trees.

A UT spokesperson sought the publics suggestions pertaining to preservation of trees in the city. The suggestions can be handed over to Justice Chauhan at his address Chandigarh Housing Board , First Floor, Block-B, Sector 9, Chandigarh after taking an appointment on 0172-2741142. Residents can also mail him at inquirycomccs@gmail.com