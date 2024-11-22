Closure of hotels in Himachal: War of words continue between Congress, BJP

The war of words between the leaders of the state government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying with BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda terming the Congress-led state government as a symbol of “corruption, scams and mismanagement”. BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda (HT File)

“The state government has failed in protecting the heritage properties of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC),” said Nadda. He said that the Himachal Pradesh high court’s order regarding the closure of 18 heritage hotels of the state coming under HPTDC “is the side effect of the economic mismanagement and scams of the Congress government”.

“The Sukhu government has no right to stay in power even for a minute,” said Nadda in a statement.

Blaming the government, Nadda said, “Sukhu government has failed to take care of the heritage of the state, due to which orders have been issued to close 18 hotels, including Chail Hotel and Manali’s historic hotel. In fact, it seems that the Congress government wants to distribute these hotels among its favourites.”

“This government will lease out 18 hotels of HPTDC to its friends. All these are such premium and prime hotels that they earn ₹2 to 3 lakh rupees a year from the entry tickets alone,” Nadda alleged.

“All the 18 hotels of HPTDC are the heritage of Himachal Pradesh and the crown of the state. If we talk about occupancy, then 40% is not less, besides, there are restaurants and other sources of income. Then why did these 18 heritage sites of Himachal Pradesh go into loss? It is clear that the corrupt and careless government of Congress did not manage it well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh, reacting to the statement of BJP leader Nadda said a leader of his (Nadda) stature should not make baseless allegations.

“I would like to ask the BJP president to name one instance in which there has been a corruption allegation against the chief minister or a cabinet minister,” he said.

Jai Ram’s govt almost sold out the HPTDC properties: Naresh

Under attack, following HC orders of closure of 18 hotels run by HPTDC, Congress has hit back at BJP and claimed that Jai Ram’s government almost sold out the HPTDC properties.

“The BJP was trying to defame Himachal in the wake of the elections being held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and by-polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. But people should know the truth and the truth was that Jai Ram’s government almost sold out the HPTDC properties, if it had not been opposed in Vidhan Sabha,” said principal advisor, media to the chief minister Naresh Chauhan while addressing the media on Thursday.

He said, “It was during the Jai Ram-led BJP government that the proposal was mooted to outsource the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels which raised hue and cry in Vidhan Sabha as well and even the ministers of the BJP didn’t know about the move.”

“As far as the closure of the HPTDC units, the government will look as to whether to outsource these projects running in loss or to strengthen them. A committee has been formed and a senior IAS officer will table the suggestions soon,” he added.

Cong govt defamed Himachal in the entire country: Bindal

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said the Congress government under chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has defamed Himachal Pradesh in the entire country.

He said that in Himachal corruption is at its peak, development has completely stopped, drinking water is scarce, potholes on the roads are being filled with soil instead of tar, and the Himachal Pradesh government hotels are on the verge of auction.

Sukhu government has no right to stay in power: MP Kashyap

BJP’s former state president and MP Suresh Kashyap said that corruption and mismanagement are ruling Himachal Pradesh.

“The CM and his friends have pushed Himachal Pradesh 50 years back, the wheels of the tourism chariot in Himachal have come to a standstill. All the 18 hotels of HPTDC are the heritage of Himachal Pradesh and the crown of the state.”

“Corruption is at its peak in Himachal Pradesh. Everywhere, there is a smell of loot, anarchy and scams. It is the result of the wrong policies of the Sukhu government of Congress that Himachal Pradesh has to see these bad days in its history,” said the MP.