CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use (CLU) for a project in Sector 102.
The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”.
GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.
As per information, the developer allegedly submitted forged irrevocable consent letters by the land owners and a fake NOC from a bank that the land is clear of all loans, while there is still an outstanding loan.
The matter came to fore after farmers who own the land complained to higher authorities about the forged consent letters. In one such complaint, the farmers alleged that the developer was forcing them to sell their land at prices lower than the market rate citing the irrevocable consent letter, which stated that the farmers had pledged their land for project development.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the chief town planner marked an inquiry and also issued a notice to the developer. GMADA has also asked the private bank to verify the NOC submitted to get the CLU.
When contacted, the developer’s advocate, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, termed the allegations as baseless. “We are preparing a reply to the notice. Truth will prevail,” he said.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive. Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity's active cases to 1,561. Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13.
-
‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its 'Save water, save farming' campaign outside the Trident Group's unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group's chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
-
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
-
CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class 10 results released on Friday. It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years.
-
CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls.
