CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moose Wala’s family, vows to put killers behind bars

Days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village not too far from his home, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met his grieving family at their native village Moosa in Mansa district and vowed to put the killers behind the bars.

Heavy security arrangements were made in the singer-politician’s native village for Mann’s visit. The main road leading to Moose Wala’s village was blocked by the police and traffic was diverted. Protests erupted outside Moose Wala’s house on Friday morning against the police and the state government. Locals were angered by the blockade done around the house. The police were accused of stopping the relatives from even entering the house, while vehicles of village residents were also not allowed to go inside the village. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Banawali was also stopped by protesters, but the AAP leader apologised on behalf of the cops after which the situation was diffused.

AAP and Mann were criticised as no MLA or minister had attended the singer’s cremation on Wednesday or visited the family before it. Moose Wala was killed on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state. Banawali had met the family after the cremation. On Thursday, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited Moose Wala’s house.

The chief minister was seen sitting next to Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, soon after he reached their house. Mann spent around an hour there.

Singer’s death major blow to music industry: CM

He said the late singer was a multi-talented artiste who was blessed with a mesmerising voice and creativity. He said that his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular. “Police has got vital clues regarding his murder and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mann assured the aggrieved family.

Says whosoever wants to do “siyasat” over killing should be ashamed

Attacking the opposition, the CM said that he accords top priority to “Punjabiyat” and “insaniyat” (humanity) and whosoever wants to do “siyasat” (politics) should be ashamed.

“Some people are shamelessly doing politics over the tragic killing of a young singer, which is unwarranted and undesirable. These are those people who have been vehemently criticising the iconic singer on varied issues but are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for cheap publicity,” he said.

“On the demand of the family, we had already set the wheels in motion for a judicial probe headed by a sitting high court judge into the matter,” he said. He added that the state government is already making strenuous efforts to catch the criminals responsible for the murder.

Parents meet injured cousin, friend

Earlier, on Thursday night, Moose Wala’s parents along with Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders met Gurpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh, who were injured in the attack on the singer and are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

Moose Wala’s cousin Gurpreet and friend Gurvinder were travelling with him in the SUV that had come under attack in Mansa on May 29. Both had suffered bullet injuries and were operated upon the following day. Their condition is now stable, said doctors.

Moose Wala’s parents and Congress leaders reached the hospital around 10.30pm and stayed there for over an hour. Security at the hospital has been increased as both of them are key eyewitnesses in the singer’s killing.

(With inputs from Ludhiana)

