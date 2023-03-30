CM Bhagwant Mann must apologise for insulting Akal Takht, says SAD
Addressing a press conference here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema asked the chief minister “to apologise for filing a complaint to remove a tweet of the jathedar from social media.”
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to apologise for insulting Akal Takht as well as its jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. The party also demanded the release of all ‘innocent’ Sikh youths, who have been wrongly detained.
“Jathedar sahib convened a meeting of intellectuals and political leaders to discuss the state’s crackdown against Sikh youths. The chief minister has not only insulted the jathedar but also previous jathedars of Akal Takht, besides, politicising a case which was essentially one of human rights abuses,” Cheema said.
