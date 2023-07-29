12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed regularisation letters to 12,710 contractual teachers. CM Bhagwant Mann handing over regularisation letter to a teacher in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

In a function held at the local Tagore theatre, the CM called it a ‘historic day’ and said that after assuming charge of the office he had laid thrust on regularising the services of these teachers by overcoming all the legal and administrative hiccups.

Striking an emotional chord with other employees, Mann said the problem of every employee will be solved for which the state government is already making all-out efforts.

According to an official statement, the 12,710 teachers, including BA pass education providers (associate teachers), who were getting ₹9,500 per month will now get ₹20,500 per month as an emolument whereas such teachers with elementary teacher training and nursery teacher training qualification will get ₹22,000 as against ₹10,250 per month earlier. Similarly, teachers with BA/MA BEd degrees who are getting ₹11,000 at present will now get a salary of ₹23,500 per month.

Mann said every year a 5% increment will be given to the teachers along with other benefits.

Asserting that he is there to resolve all the issues faced by the teaching fraternity, Mann said being a son of a teacher he knew the problems of teachers very well, adding that he is duty-bound to resolve all of them.

He said that the state exchequer belongs to the people and every single penny will be judiciously utilised for the well-being of every strata of society.

Mann said in another initiative, the state government has decided that the teachers will only render service related to teaching work and no other non-teaching duty will be assigned to them.

The chief minister said that the Union government had demanded 66,000 teachers for conducting the census in the state but he has refused and asked the central government to rather enrol unemployed youth for this purpose.

BOX/ EMBED: Bus service for govt school students soon

The chief minister further said that the state government will soon launch a bus service for the girl students studying in government schools adding that the pilot project will be launched for 20,000 students, including 12,000 girls and 8,000 boys. He said that a budget of ₹21 crore has been already passed for this scheme, the aim of which is to facilitate the girl students for completing their studies in the government schools.

Mann said that these buses will be enabled with GPS so that the parents of girls can keep a check on the movement of the bus, adding that this is a step forward towards ensuring that the safety and security of girls studying in these schools is ensured.

Earlier addressing the gathering, education minister Harjot Bains lauded the chief minister for ushering in a new era of revolution in the department.

