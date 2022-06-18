CM Bhagwant Mann vows to make Punjab free of gangsters
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a road show across villages and towns in Lehra, Sunam and Dirba assembly segments to seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurmail Singh ahead of the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat bypoll scheduled on June 23.
Mann, who plans to stay in Sangrur for a few more days for canvassing, lashed out at the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for allegedly “patronising notorious criminals and mafia” during their regime and vowed to make Punjab a “gangster-free” land in the coming days.
Addressing a road show, the CM said that those who are responsible for introducing gangster culture in the state are today making hue and cry over it. “I haven’t brought gangsters with me, but I assure you that I will end them by all means,” he said.
Only BJP can restore peace: Dhillon
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday campaigned at 14 village under Mehal Kalan segment. Going door to door and addressing local gatherings, he highlighted development works carried out by central government in the country and slammed the state government over the law and order situation.
“Peace and harmony are very important for Punjab. But the deterioration of law and order here is a matter of grave concern. Only the BJP can restore it,” he said, while addressing a gathering at Thikriwal village. He also promised to build an international airport in Sangrur if elected to the Parliament. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa also canvassed for the BJP candidate.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kamaldeep Kaur made an appeal to other party workers and voters to elect her so that she could work towards an early release of Sikh prisoners languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their sentences. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigned for Kaur at Ballian, Ladda, Dhura and Dhadogal besides a few other places in Dhuri assembly segment
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
