‘CM compelled us to take drastic step’: Congress rebels deny horse trading allegations

Hours after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the six disqualified Congress rebels and three independent legislators slammed the Congress government headed by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and said that development works had come to standstill. The former legislators denied Congress charges of horse-trading. Independent legislator Hoshyiar Singh said the situation in Himachal was “bad” right now, be it the economic or law and order (HT File)

The six legislators were disqualified from the assembly for defying the Congress whip on cut motion three days after they voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in polls for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

On reaching Shimla, former Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that ever since the Congress government was formed in the state, their grievances had not been heard. The government did not pay attention to other issues, such as employment. Rana said that the Congress government was not fulfilling the guarantees made to the people.

“We are accountable to the people but when people asked us, we had no answer. The CM has become a dictator and is insulting people. The state government was not running as per the MLAs, but is being run by the CM and his associates,” he said.

Chaitanya Sharma said that he joined politics not for power, but for the service of the people. He added that he has been raising the demands of youth and women and he will be ready for the development of his area.

Sharma added that Voting in Rajya Sabha was his fundamental right and he voted only after listening to the voice of his conscience.

Soon as Devender Kumar Bhutto joined the BJP, his supporters raised slogans and burst firecrackers in the Kutlehar assembly constituency.

Independent legislator Hoshyiar Singh said the situation in Himachal was “bad” right now, be it the economic or law and order.

“We are independent MLAs and we had full right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Development work has come to a complete standstill in the last 15 months and hence, we have taken this decision (to resign and join the BJP),” he said.

Congress rebel Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said the efficiency of the Congress had collapsed. “Neither the high command has influence, nor is there any respect the party workers. This decision was taken in the interest of the constituency,” he said.

Ashish Sharma, former independent MLA, said, “We have taken this decision in the interest of the state. The way this country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is our good fortune that we have got this opportunity to contribute to it.”

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who returned to Shimla late in the evening along with nine former MLAs, emphasised that these leaders share a belief with PM Modi’s policies, and were committed to serving the state and the society.

Hitting out at Sukhu, he said the state government had failed at all fronts. He accused the government of neglecting the concerns of the people and subjecting public representatives to disrespect, with even CM bearing culpability.

Thakur attributed the growing rift in the Congress for the defection and denied charges of horse trading.

“The induction of these leaders into the party signifies the growing rift within the Congress. The leaders are welcomed with the open arms they will get full respect in the party,” he said.