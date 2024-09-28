CM diagnosed with bacterial infection

Mohali/Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Thursday, was on Saturday diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics. (PTI)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals. Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment. The bacteria enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

Dr RK Jaswal, director and head of department of cardiology, Fortis hospital, said he examined the CM on Saturday and he showed signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

“The CM has also responded well to the treatment for increase in pulmonary artery pressure. At present, all vitals of the CM are stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood samples tested positive for leptospirosis. The CM has already been put on antibiotics. All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement,” Dr Jaiswal said.

Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Sandeep Pathak, who visited the CM at the hospital on Saturday, said he was recovering fast.

Jalandhar MP and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi has also wished the CM a speedy recovery.