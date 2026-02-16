CM falls ill during Shivratri event in Punjab’s Sangrur, hospitalised

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir here on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also present. Soon after the prayers, Mann (52) was taken ill and was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia perform pooja at Shri Ranakeshwar Temple in Sangrur on Sunday. (Sourced)

In an official statement, Kejriwal described Mahashivratri as a civilisational celebration rooted in India’s ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Bholenath’s grace always remain upon every citizen. Mann reaffirmed that the Punjab government remains firmly committed to preserving and promoting the state’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations.

A few minutes after the AAP leaders paid obeisance, Mann (52) complained of exhaustion and was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for a check-up.

According to the official schedule, the CM was supposed to be in Sangrur between 1 pm and 2:15 pm and then proceed to Fazilka.

Sangrur additional deputy commissioner Sukhchain Singh Papra said that the CM was feeling unwell and a doctor was brought to examine him, but later he was shifted to Mohali.

CM stable, says hospital bulletin

The hospital authorities, in a statement, said Mann’s condition is stable, and he has been admitted for observation.

A Fortis Hospital statement added that the chief minister visited the hospital for a routine medical evaluation.

“He underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits.”

“He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team,” the statement read.

After offering prayers at the temple in Sangrur, Mann was supposed to visit Fazilka along with Kejriwal to extend condolences to the family of Sandeep Gilhotra, after he passed away on Friday. Gilhotra was the father-in-law of cabinet minister Aman Arora.

The chief minister and Kejriwal are slated to attend a state-level event for the ongoing anti-drug drive in Moga on February 16. In September last year, Mann was admitted for a week at the Fortis Hospital following exhaustion and low heart rate. In 2024, Mann, who was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, had been admitted to Fortis Mohali for a few days. (With inputs from PTI)