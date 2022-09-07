CM flags off 30 ambulances under National Ambulance Service 108
Shimla: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of 30 new ambulances from Shimla to different parts of the state under National Ambulance Service 108
Shimla: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of 30 new ambulances from Shimla to different parts of the state under National Ambulance Service 108.
Interacting with the media on the occasion, the CM said the state government was committed to providing better health care facilities near door-step in the difficult geographical conditions and far-flung areas of the state and every possible facility was being extended to the patients so that they do not face any inconvenience in getting treatment.
He said that the National Ambulance Service was started on PPP in the state on December 25, 2010.
Thakur said that the government has dedicated 46 ambulances in the year 2019, 100 ambulances in the year 2020 and 50 ambulances in the year 2022, thus 196 ambulances were provided under the National Ambulance Service 108, to facilitate the people. Apart from this, the government has also dedicated 10 Jeevandhara Health Ambulances for public welfare in the year 2020, he said.
Thakur said that a total of 25 Chief Minister’s Mobile Clinic Vehicles have also been provided for public welfare, he said.
Thakur said that National Ambulance Service 108 has provided emergency services to about 18,25,695 beneficiaries in the state to date. He said that as many as 248 ambulances were providing services to the people of the state.
Principal secretary (health) Subhasish Panda, mission director NHM Hemraj Bairwa, and director of health services Dr Anita Mahajan were present on the occasion.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics