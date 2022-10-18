Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM flying squad continues raids in Karnal rice mills

CM flying squad continues raids in Karnal rice mills

Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:52 AM IST

The team detected a shortfall of stock in couple of mills and around 650 bags of paddy were found missing from a rice mill in Nilokheri

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: After exposing the paddy scam of around 75,000 quintals in Karnal, chief minister’s flying squad continues to conduct raids at several rice mills in Nigdhu, Nilokheri and Uchani villages of the district on Monday.

As per the information, the team detected a shortfall of stock in couple of mills and around 650 bags of paddy were found missing from a rice mill in Nilokheri. However, the raiding party did not divulge more details as they said that the raids were still going on.

Meanwhile, the Karnal police have also arrested one rice miller for alleged discrepancies in the stock.

According to the police, the discrepancies were detected by the flying squad during a raid on last Tuesday and the accused Ishwar Dayal of Bank Colony was arrested on Sunday. The police said that the accused was produced in the court and he was sent to five days police remand on Monday.

The investigators claimed that the accused was partner in three firms including KM Food Jundla, M/s Budhram Foods Jundla and Anand Food Jundla, where discrepancies were last week flagged by the flying squad.

