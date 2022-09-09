Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of projects worth 980 crore in Dharampur

CM Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of projects worth 980 crore in Dharampur

Published on Sep 09, 2022

CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 92 developmental projects worth ₹980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in the Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district

HP CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur along with other leaders in Dharmapur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
HP CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur along with other leaders in Dharmapur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 92 developmental projects worth 980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in the Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district on Thursday.

Later, addressing a public meeting under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’, the chief minister said the “double-engine government” at the Centre and the state has ensured development at an accelerated pace in Himachal.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 75 years of Independence as ‘Adazi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and it was a coincidence that Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence.

The chief minister alleged that Congress leaders in the state were trying to mislead the people of the state on the issue of development.

“The Congress is trying to woo the voters by announcing 10 public guarantees while the party’s own future is not guaranteed,” he said.

He said that the BJP’s ‘Mission Repeat’ was successful in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur and now it was the turn of Himachal.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the state as well as the Dharampur assembly segment had witnessed unprecedented development during the last five years and this was possible due to the “double engine” governments at the Centre and the state.

He said that the Centre restored the special category status to Himachal which was discontinued by the previous Congress government at the Centre. He said that the Centre has provided adequate funds to the state under various Central projects being executed. He said that the people of the country elected a common man as Prime Minister eight years ago who has ensured that the nation emerges as a super power with no place for corruption.

Local MLA and jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that despite the pandemic, the five-year tenure of the present state government would go down in the annals of the state as the golden period in the matter of development.

