CM Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of projects worth ₹980 crore in Dharampur
CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 92 developmental projects worth ₹980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in the Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 92 developmental projects worth ₹980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in the Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district on Thursday.
Later, addressing a public meeting under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’, the chief minister said the “double-engine government” at the Centre and the state has ensured development at an accelerated pace in Himachal.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 75 years of Independence as ‘Adazi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and it was a coincidence that Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence.
The chief minister alleged that Congress leaders in the state were trying to mislead the people of the state on the issue of development.
“The Congress is trying to woo the voters by announcing 10 public guarantees while the party’s own future is not guaranteed,” he said.
He said that the BJP’s ‘Mission Repeat’ was successful in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur and now it was the turn of Himachal.
Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the state as well as the Dharampur assembly segment had witnessed unprecedented development during the last five years and this was possible due to the “double engine” governments at the Centre and the state.
He said that the Centre restored the special category status to Himachal which was discontinued by the previous Congress government at the Centre. He said that the Centre has provided adequate funds to the state under various Central projects being executed. He said that the people of the country elected a common man as Prime Minister eight years ago who has ensured that the nation emerges as a super power with no place for corruption.
Local MLA and jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that despite the pandemic, the five-year tenure of the present state government would go down in the annals of the state as the golden period in the matter of development.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
