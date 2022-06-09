CM Jai Ram Thakur using official machinery for party functions: Pratibha Singh

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh accused chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of using official machinery for party functions.

“Government coffers are lying empty and the BJP is openly misusing the public money and the government machinery for its political rallies,” said Pratibha Singh in a statement issued here today.

She alleged that the people of Himachal were fed up with BJP’s misgovernance, rising inflation and unemployment and had made up their mind to oust the party from power.

She said that she recently toured the Rampur and Anni assembly segments and there was great enthusiasm among the people towards the Congress.

A big gathering at the women empowerment function in Rampur has made it clear that the BJP’s days are numbered, she claimed, adding that women of the state were determined to show the BJP the door in the upcoming elections.

The state Congress chief claimed that the BJP these days was trying unsuccessfully to woo the people of the state.

“In its four-and-a-half-year tenure, the BJP government failed to do anything for the welfare of people and when the elections were drawing closer, the party is making announcements to mislead the public,” she said.

She claimed that the BJP was apprehensive about its defeat in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.

The Congress president said that she would be on a tour to Kangra and visit Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Solan to attend meetings of the district units of the party. “The Himachal Congress is moving ahead in the state and will win the upcoming elections,” she said.