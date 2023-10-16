CM Khattar announces new sewerage facilities in Barwala village
Haryana CM Khattar announced new sewerage facilities in Barwala village and naming of community centre after martyr Rajpal Rana. He also mentioned progress in repairing bridges and roads damaged by heavy rains. He highlighted the success of the Parivar Pehchan Patra in accurately determining population and shared that 606 youths in Panchkula district, including 62 from Barwala, have secured government jobs. He also mentioned the availability of free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh annually through Ayushman Bharat, with 74 individuals in Barwala having already benefited from the scheme.
Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing people during Jan Samvad, at community centre Barwala, announced new sewerage facilities in Barwala village.
He also announced that the community centre in Barwala would be named after the martyr Rajpal Rana.
The repair and construction of bridges and roads, which were damaged due to heavy rains, is under progress, he said.
The CM said that Parivar Pehchan Patra has enabled the government to accurately determine the population of any village or town.
He shared that in the Panchkula district alone, 606 youths have secured government jobs, with 62 of them hailing from Barwala. Khattar said that government has made available free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh annually through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In Barwala, 3,000 people have Ayushman cards and 74 individuals have already benefited from this programme, he shared.
