Haryana forms fact-finding panel to check jamming of Delhi’s ITO gates

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered constitution of a two-member high-level fact-finding technical committee to check whether five gates of Delhi’s ITO barrage were jammed or not

Chandigarh

The formation of the panel is in the backdrop of claims made by Delhi’s AAP government that five gates at the ITO barrage managed by the Haryana government were jammed and restricted the flow of water (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday ordered constitution of a two-member high-level fact-finding technical committee to check whether five gates of Delhi’s ITO barrage were jammed or not.

The move comes in the backdrop of claims made by Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government that five gates at the ITO barrage managed by the Haryana government were jammed and restricted the flow of water, thus causing flooding. The 32 gates at the ITO barrage are under the control of Haryana irrigation department.

An official spokesperson said the committee will thoroughly investigate the matter and submit its report to the chief minister within 24 hours. Two engineer-in-chiefs have been made members of the committee.

Khattar said that the Haryana government wanted to know the truth about the non-opening of five gates of the ITO barrage.

