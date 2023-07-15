‘We don't blame anyone': Haryana minister hits back at AAP over Delhi floods

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the flood situation in Delhi.



“ In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements... All the villages and cities on the banks of the Yamuna have received the same amount of water. Why would we deliberately release water in our districts?”, the minister told ANI.



Haryana home minister Anil Vij.(HT file)

Vij's statement comes in response to the attacks by Delhi minister Atishi who questioned the Haryana government why all water from the Hathnikund Barrage was released only for the capital.

“Yamuna river water is receding, the people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours...It is a big question why all the water from Hathnikund Barrage was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to UP and Haryana from there. Haryana will have to answer for this. Can the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided?” the minister told ANI.



The AAP has been blaming the BJP-ruled Haryana for the flood mess in the capital. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP conspired to send all of the water into the stream that forms the Yamuna River and enters Delhi.



The BJP hit back, accusing the Kejriwal government of having failed to control the flood situation in the capital, and making political statements to mislead the public.

