CM Khattar to present Haryana budget on February 23

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:41 AM IST

After the presentation of budget estimates, the House will go in for a recess from February 24 till March 16. During the recess, the committees of MLAs, constituted on the lines of the Parliament, will study the budget estimates and give suggestions to chief minister.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 23. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday said the upcoming budget session of the state assembly, beginning on February 20 with Governor’s address, will have total eight sittings.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 23.

After the presentation of budget estimates, the House will go in for a recess from February 24 till March 16. During the recess, the committees of MLAs, constituted on the lines of the Parliament, will study the budget estimates and give suggestions to chief minister.

The speaker, who also chaired a meeting regarding the security arrangements for the budget session, said that these decisions were taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Apart from speaker Gupta, present in the BAC meeting were chief minister Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal, home minister Anil Vij, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
