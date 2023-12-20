CM lays stone of ₹268 crore bottling plant in Kangra
Dec 20, 2023 08:06 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a Pepsi bottling plant in Kangra, which will provide over 2,000 employment and self-employment opportunities. The state government is improving the infrastructure to attract more investments.
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Pepsi bottling plant of Varun Beverages Limited to be built at a cost of ₹268 crore at Kandrori in Indora assembly constituency of Kangra.
The chief minister said this would be the biggest industry in the district and provide more than 2,000 employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth. Himachal is a suitable destination for investment and the state government is providing much needed facilities to the investors, he said, adding that the roads leading to the industrial belts will be improved.
