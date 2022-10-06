CM Mann announces police recruitment to fill 2,500 posts

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced recruitment to fill around 2,500 posts in the police department. The chief minister said the recruitment of 2,500 constables, head constables and sub inspections will be carried out to augment the police workforce for effectively maintaining the law and order besides tackling unforeseen challenges. These posts include 1156 constables in intelligence and investigation cadre, 787 head constables in investigation cadre and 560 sub inspectors in investigation, intelligence, district and armed police cadre. “The exams for constables will be held on October 14, head constables on October 15 and sub inspectors on October 16,” he said. Mann said the state government has already handed over appointment letters to 4,374 constables in the force and more recruitment is in the pipeline. “The entire process of the recruitment is being done in a transparent manner,” the chief minister said.

