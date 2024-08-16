CM Mann inaugurates 14 ultra-modern libraries for rural areas

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday inaugurated 14 ultra-modern rural public libraries across Punjab, aiming to inculcate reading habits among youth and empower them to contribute to the state’s social and economic progress. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday inaugurated 14 ultra-modern rural public libraries across Punjab, aiming to inculcate reading habits among youth and empower them to contribute to the state’s social and economic progress. (HT File)

The CM was in Issru village of Khanna to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru, the hero of Goa liberation.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated libraries, he said these are equipped with high-end facilities such as Wi-Fi, solar power and digital analogs, and have world-class books on contemporary literature and other topics, offering a rich learning experience for youngsters.

Mann said these libraries will prove to be a game-changer for students, enabling them to excel in various fields, thus producing bureaucrats, scientists, doctors and technocrats.

During the event, a girl tied a rakhi to CM Mann, symbolising the bond between the government and the people. Mann said this will always remind him to work tirelessly for the state and its people.

Citing the example of Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, who recently quit the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said the party’s doors are always open for honest and visionary leaders who want to work for the development of the state. Mann reiterated his government’s priority towards improving the health and education sector in the state.

The CM also spoke about the unfortunate incident of wrestler Vinesh Phogat missing her medal opportunity at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, stating that it happened due to the “callousness” of coaches and experts in her team.