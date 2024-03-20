 CM Mann moves application to dismiss defamation suit by Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CM Mann moves application to dismiss defamation suit by Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Mar 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

On January 11, Sukhbir had filed a case against Mann seeking ₹1 crore in damages for allegedly making “malicious” allegations against the Badal family during a debate at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in November last year.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s lawyer moved an application in a Muktsar court on Tuesday pleading dismissal of a defamation suit filed against the CM by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s lawyer moved an application in a Muktsar court on Tuesday pleading dismissal of a defamation suit filed against the CM by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s lawyer moved an application in a Muktsar court on Tuesday pleading dismissal of a defamation suit filed against the CM by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

In an application moved before the additional civil judge (senior division) Raj Pal Rawl, Mann’s legal team stated that no defamatory content was levelled against the plaintiff.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Plaintiff’s lawyer MS Brar said that the court has fixed the date of hearing on April 9.

On January 11, Sukhbir had filed a case against Mann seeking 1 crore in damages for allegedly making “malicious” allegations against the Badal family during a debate at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in November last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Mann moves application to dismiss defamation suit by Sukhbir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On