CM Mann moves application to dismiss defamation suit by Sukhbir

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's lawyer moved an application in a Muktsar court on Tuesday pleading dismissal of a defamation suit filed against the CM by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In an application moved before the additional civil judge (senior division) Raj Pal Rawl, Mann’s legal team stated that no defamatory content was levelled against the plaintiff.

Plaintiff’s lawyer MS Brar said that the court has fixed the date of hearing on April 9.

On January 11, Sukhbir had filed a case against Mann seeking ₹1 crore in damages for allegedly making “malicious” allegations against the Badal family during a debate at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in November last year.