CM Mann opens ₹3,200-cr Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana; over 2K jobs expected

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday inaugurated Tata Steel’s state-of-the-art green steel plant in Ludhiana, marking a milestone for sustainable industrial growth in Punjab. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the Tata Steel Plant in Ludhiana district. (PTI)

The project, established with an investment of approximately ₹3,200 crore, is spread across 115 acres in the Hi-Tech Valley and has an annual production capacity of 0.75 million tonnes.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister asserted that Punjab remains a land of opportunity where businesses of all scales can thrive without fear. He noted that whether an entrepreneur sets up a small street venture or a large industrial unit like Tata Steel, the state offers a supportive environment and a robust industrial base.

Sustainable manufacturing, revenue growth

The facility is Tata Steel’s second recycling-based green steel plant in India, utilising scrap-based technology to significantly reduce carbon emissions. Primarily manufacturing TMT bars for the construction sector, the plant aligns with the company’s broader decarbonisation strategy currently being implemented in Rohtak and across its European operations.

The CM highlighted that the plant is expected to generate significant economic benefits, including annual tax revenue between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore. Beyond the fiscal gains, the project is projected to create employment for 2,500 people. While direct hiring remains specific to technical roles, the government expects substantial growth in ancillary sectors such as transportation, logistics, and local MSMEs.

Emphasising the future vision, the CM said, “Punjab has always been a land of entrepreneurs and cities like Ludhiana are globally recognised for their entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and manufacturing strength. With modern facilities like this Tata Steel plant, we are strengthening our legacy and preparing Punjab for the future of manufacturing. This is Tata Steel’s first Electric Arc Furnace-based plant in India, which shows that Punjab is attracting not just investment, but modern and future-ready investment. Such production reflects the global shift towards efficiency, sustainability and better use of resources.”

Reiterating the government’s industrial vision, he asserted, “We want Punjab to become one of the most preferred industrial destinations in India. We want companies to see Punjab not just as a market, but as a long-term manufacturing partner. Tata Group is globally known for its social responsibility, and Ratan Tata had always led from the front in this regard.”

Recalling a personal example, he said that Ratan Tata had even started a dog shelter at Bombay House for stray dogs after seeing them struggle during the monsoon. The CM hailed him as the ‘Desh ka beta,’ noting that the entire nation mourned the loss of a leader who significantly shaped India’s growth.

He said Punjab is proud to be the first state to start steel production using green energy. Recalling his visit to Japan, he said, “Countries like Japan are already moving towards large-scale use of green energy, and this project reflects that Punjab is investing in the future. Punjab’s strong air, rail and road connectivity makes it an ideal destination for business. We have raised the issue of starting more flights to Europe and other Western countries with the Tata Group.”

He said, “Over the past four years, investments worth ₹1.58 lakh crore have been secured, creating employment opportunities for more than five lakh youth. Our approach is simple i.e. stable policies, fast decisions and strong industry partnerships. The state government should act as a facilitator, not an obstacle, and must make it easier for industries to invest and expand.”

Infrastructure and air connectivity

The inauguration also served as a platform to discuss regional infrastructure. During the event, state industries minister Sanjeev Arora told the CM that flight bookings from Halwara to Delhi are likely to begin next week. This move is expected to boost industrial activity by providing the Ludhiana business hub with much-needed air connectivity.

The plant’s shift toward scrap-based production is seen as a step in the state’s transition toward environmentally responsible manufacturing.