CM not allowing police to act against Simarjit Bains: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is not allowing the police to proceed against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Simarjit Bains even as a Ludhiana court had ordered to book him for rape on the complaint of a woman.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “It is eight months since the 44-year-old widow had accused Bains of raping and sexually exploiting her. The police failed to take any action in the matter despite clear cut apex court guidelines on such issues. The victim was forced to go to the courts to seek justice and finally after a protracted legal battle, the court of the additional CJM in Ludhiana ordered the police to register a case against Bains on the basis of the complaint of the victim. The police, however, have still not swung into action.”

“Earlier, the Gurdaspur sessions court had ordered custodial interrogation of Bains for threatening the deputy commissioner but the police didn’t execute the court directive. We demand that the DGP be proceeded against in both cases,” Valtoha said.

He said a detailed inquiry should also be held into the role of food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in patronising and shielding the LIP leader. “There are murmurs that Bains is scheduled to dissolve the LIP and join the Congress party soon and that is why no action is being taken against him,” he added.