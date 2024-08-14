CM Saini inaugurates 220 projects worth 1,190 crores in Haryana

Following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas’, the present state government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure equitable development in Haryana, said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. HT Image

He was addressing the gathering after the inauguration and laying the foundation stones for 600 projects worth ₹3,400 crore through video conferencing during a state-level programme held in Panchkula .

The CM inaugurated 220 projects worth ₹1,190 crore and laid the foundation stones for 380 projects costing ₹2,210 crore.

On this occasion, the Saini also handed over appointment letters to 104 TGT-Punjabi and 3,878 Group-D candidates. He congratulated the selected candidates and their families, highlighting that their hard work has made it possible to get government jobs on a merit basis.

Portal for Gramin Awas Yojana-expansion launched

During the event, Saini also launched Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana-Expansion. Under this scheme, plots of 100 yards will be provided in villages.

He criticised the previous government for its discriminatory practices in allotting plots, stating that they failed to provide possession or documentation, leaving people struggling.

The CM said, ‘Bachon ko padhai, yuvayon ko kamai, buzurgon aur gareebon ko muft dawaai, kisano ko tail tak sinchai, jan-jan ki sunwai, yehi hai vikas ka rajmarg’ (Education for children, employment opportunities for youth, free medicine for the elderly and Antyodaya, welfare of farmers, and accessibility for all—this is the roadmap to development)

‘We will not allow the Bharti Roko Gang to succeed’

Saini said that before 2014, getting a job was nearly impossible for youths but now jobs are being provided transparently. He said the government is doing continuous efforts and will not let ‘Bharti Roko Gang’ succeed in their objectives.