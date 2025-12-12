CM Saini launches Mukhyamantri antyodaya yojana-2 in Sonepat

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2 during a state-level fair in Sonepat. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2 during a state-level fair in Sonepat. (HT File)

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that his government is committed to improving the living standards of the poorest families.

“The Antyodaya Mela is not just a platform to share information about schemes, but a confluence of development, participation, and enthusiasm. This scheme was started to increase the income of poor families and provide them equal opportunities, skill development, employment, dignity, and better living standards. In the first phase, such fairs were held at 166 locations, and in the second phase, these fairs will be held across the state,” Saini added.

The CM said that this initiative provides new opportunities in employment, self-employment, education, and health. He said that the government aims to increase the annual income of the poorest families to at least ₹1,80,000 under this scheme.

“Families are being linked to loan schemes, skill development programs, daily wage employment opportunities, and other facilities. The scheme integrates 49 programs from 19 departments, and a dedicated portal has been created to provide information, eligibility criteria, benefits, and online application facilities,” Saini added.

The chief minister said that over ₹258 crore has been disturbed to 7 lakh females under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, with a focus on empowering women.

“Ration cards have been created in an automated manner for more than 41 lakh families. Under the Chirayu Yojana, free medical facilities are being provided to BPL families. Through the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, free treatment worth ₹4,126 crore has been provided to 25.39 lakh patients,” the CM added.

The chief minister said that under the Dayalu Yojana, a financial assistance of ₹1,456 crore has been provided to 38,671 families.

“Poor women are being provided LPG cylinders at just ₹500 per month, benefiting approximately 14.70 lakh families across the state. Under the Ambedkar housing renovation scheme, ₹416 crore has been provided to 76,985 beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes living below the poverty line for house repairs. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 1.47 lakh houses have been provided to ensure that the poor have a secure roof over their heads,” he added.

Saini allocated flats to 509 beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the EWS Housing Scheme and handed over keys to 20 people on the spot.

The CM also launched the official logo of Sonepat district, designed by 20 government school students.