CM Saini launches One Time Settlement Scheme for traders

While launching ‘One Time Settlement Scheme-2025’ in Kurukshetra on Sunday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the scheme will provide great relief to thousands of taxpaying traders, especially small shopkeepers, entrepreneurs and traders to make a new beginning by freeing them from the old financial burden. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the launch of One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Sourced)

Saini also disclosed a dispute resolution programme started to solve the problems of people of all sections, under which various departments started schemes with different names.

He said that a transparent and equitable taxation system is essential for economic prosperity and good governance in the state and if the tax system is simple and effective, then traders, entrepreneurs and investors benefit, and economic activities grow rapidly.

The chief minister said that One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 is for those taxpayers of Haryana who could not pay the outstanding amount of their taxes due to various reasons.

“This scheme will remain open for the coming 180 days i.e. 6 months. For payment of cumulative assessed outstanding tax up to ₹10 lakh, the taxpayer will have to pay 40% amount after deducting the exemption of up to ₹1 lakh from ₹10 lakh. For cumulatively assessed outstanding tax liabilities of more than ₹10 lakh and up to ₹10 crore, the taxpayer will have to pay 50% of the amount. Similarly, the taxpayer will have to pay 100% of the cumulative assessed outstanding tax liabilities of more than ₹10 crore,” he said.

Not only this, Saini said that taxpayers with settlement amount of more than ₹10 lakh outstanding tax have been given the option to make payment in two installments.

“The state government has started a dispute resolution programme to solve the problems of people of all sections, under which various departments started schemes with different names. The One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 is also a part of the same series. While implementing this scheme will provide relief to taxpayers, it will also increase revenue collection,” he added.

MLA Pawan Kharkhoda, excise and taxation department principal secretary of Devinder Singh Kalyan, excise and taxation department commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, former MLA Subhash Sudha and representatives of various industry associations were present.

Later, he also chaired ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan’ function organised on the occasion of Bihar Day in Kurukshetra, where he also announced that a Dharamshala will be built for the Purvanchal society if land is available in the town.

He said that it was for the first time in Haryana, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan’ function was organised on the occasion of Bihar Day at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Sonepat.