CM Saini pays tribute to Satguru Ram Singh on his birth anniversary in Ludhiana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a special visit to Bhaini Sahib on the occasion of the 210th Parkash Purb of Satguru Ram Singh and the Basant Panchami fair. The religious congregation was organised in the presence of Satguru Uday Singh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a special visit to Bhaini Sahib on the occasion of the 210th Parkash Purb of Satguru Ram Singh and the Basant Panchami fair. The religious congregation was organised in the presence of Satguru Uday Singh. (HT File)

It is the second visit of Saini in Ludhiana in the past 12 days. Earlier on January 11 the Haryana chief minister had visited Machhiwara Sahib and addressed a rally in Samrala.

Addressing the gathering, Saini paid rich tributes to Satguru Ram Singh and highlighted his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle through the Kuka movement. He also acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices made by the Namdhari community for the nation and lauded their continued contribution to society and national development.

During the event, members of the Namdhari community placed a demand before the CM for the establishment of a special chair in the name of Satguru Ram Singh at Kurukshetra University. The CM assured that the demand would be duly considered and fulfilled upon receipt of a formal written proposal.

Responding to a question regarding the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme in Punjab, Saini alleged that the Punjab government, having “failed” to deliver meaningful governance over the past four years, is now announcing such schemes merely to create confusion among the people. Commenting on the law and order situation in Punjab, he claimed that the situation has deteriorated significantly.

Targeting the state government, Saini alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leaders have betrayed the people and failed to pay ₹1,100 to women even after four years of forming the government here.

He said, “They (AAP) also promised to increase elderly people’s pension to ₹2,500 but to no avail, while we are giving ₹3,200 pension to 44 lakh elderly people in Haryana. Moreover, we are giving MSP on all 24 crops to the farmers”.

He claimed that after coming to power the BJP will implement all the schemes of the Haryana government in Punjab.